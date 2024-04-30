Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,263,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,398,000 after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 57.2% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,883,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after buying an additional 292,996 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,655,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,761,000 after acquiring an additional 154,271 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 60.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,897,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $32.74.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.