CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Short Interest Down 7.5% in April

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 169,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,571.0 days.
CapitaLand China Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CLDHF opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. CapitaLand China Trust has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.62.
About CapitaLand China Trust
