Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,674 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.26. The company had a trading volume of 766,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,457. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.