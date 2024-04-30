Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $10.52 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.13. 1,562,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,991. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.