Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 13,211 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,211 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 128,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 174,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 219,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,198,000 after purchasing an additional 103,630 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $464.71. 2,670,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,466,280. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $470.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.33. The company has a market cap of $421.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

