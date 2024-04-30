Certuity LLC Has $20.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Certuity LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Certuity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Certuity LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IVV traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $508.01. 2,522,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,770,615. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $514.28 and a 200 day moving average of $482.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

