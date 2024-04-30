Certuity LLC Sells 13,307 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Certuity LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,159,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,307 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for approximately 1.4% of Certuity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $14,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,581 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 211,037 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 110.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 367,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 616.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 258,920 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 4.1 %

F traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.23. 51,462,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,222,012. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.