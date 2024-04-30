Charles E. Kranich Acquires 3,000 Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) Director Charles E. Kranich bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,162.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PWOD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.48. 70,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PWOD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. TheStreet cut Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

Further Reading

