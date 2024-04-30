Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Short Interest Update

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,100 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 395,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Charlotte’s Web Stock Performance

Charlotte’s Web stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 162,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,915. Charlotte’s Web has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.

Get Charlotte's Web alerts:

About Charlotte’s Web

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc is involved in the farming, manufacture, marketing, and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, ReCreate, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.