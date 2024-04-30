Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Short Interest Update

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,100 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 395,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Charlotte’s Web Stock Performance
Charlotte’s Web stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 162,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,915. Charlotte’s Web has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.
About Charlotte’s Web
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Charlotte’s Web
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.