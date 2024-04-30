Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Update

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,200 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 888,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,492.0 days.

Charter Hall Group Stock Performance

Shares of CTOUF stock remained flat at $7.09 on Tuesday. Charter Hall Group has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59.

Get Charter Hall Group alerts:

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Charter Hall is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We've curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.