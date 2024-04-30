Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Update

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,200 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 888,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,492.0 days.
Charter Hall Group Stock Performance
Shares of CTOUF stock remained flat at $7.09 on Tuesday. Charter Hall Group has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile
