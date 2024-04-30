Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $4.91

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $4.64. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 2,335,339 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CDE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 50.0% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

