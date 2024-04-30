Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Trading Up 3.8%

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.12 and last traded at $38.12. Approximately 38,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 420,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $149.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.66 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.39% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,019.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 37,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

