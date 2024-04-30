Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.2% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,948. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.48.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $2.85 on Monday, reaching $726.33. 1,466,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,545. The company has a market capitalization of $322.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $476.75 and a 12-month high of $787.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $730.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $667.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

