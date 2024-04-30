Coupang (CPNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.40 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Coupang to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Coupang Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE CPNG traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,667,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,117,561. Coupang has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 394,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,355,590 shares of company stock valued at $633,443,979 in the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

