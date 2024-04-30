Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $12,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

MGC stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.06. 22,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,330. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.77. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.84 and a 12-month high of $187.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.