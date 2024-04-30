Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Short Interest Up 9.1% in April

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 4,060,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 445,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Cryoport Stock Performance

Shares of CYRX stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $801.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.27 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 42.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Cryoport will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Insider Activity at Cryoport

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $872,696.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $872,696.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $47,225.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,940 shares of company stock worth $1,147,538. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cryoport by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,656,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after buying an additional 1,989,598 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 487.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,393,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,106 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cryoport by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,992,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 636,395 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cryoport by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,642,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 378,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,062,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,277,000 after purchasing an additional 313,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Articles

