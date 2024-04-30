Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,116,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 1,129,558 shares.The stock last traded at $25.30 and had previously closed at $25.28.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.39.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.93 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

