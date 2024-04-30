Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded down $9.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $391.16. 351,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.65. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

