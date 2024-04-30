Deluxe (DLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Deluxe to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Deluxe has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.10-$3.40 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.80 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Deluxe to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DLX opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $891.47 million, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.39%.

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $51,320.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,142.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

