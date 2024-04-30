Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $105.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.98. The stock had a trading volume of 597,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,080. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.58. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.80 and a twelve month high of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.