Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $9.36

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.36, but opened at $8.68. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 15,461,780 shares.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.25 million, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter.

