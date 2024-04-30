Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $9.36

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.36, but opened at $8.68. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 15,461,780 shares.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.25 million, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.