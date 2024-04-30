DoorDash (DASH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DoorDash to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $132.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.39, a P/E/G ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.79. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $143.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

Insider Activity

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $367,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,812,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $367,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,350 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $76,797.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,845,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,282 shares of company stock valued at $64,336,392. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

