Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 678,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,308 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $37,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $779,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.19. The company had a trading volume of 532,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.73. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.65.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.19 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.43%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

