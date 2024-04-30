Edinburgh Investment (EDIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.90 on May 24th

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Edinburgh Investment’s previous dividend of $6.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EDIN stock opened at GBX 722.99 ($9.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.38 and a beta of 0.82. Edinburgh Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 612.70 ($7.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 727 ($9.13). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 683.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 670.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 7.79.

In other Edinburgh Investment news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman purchased 551 shares of Edinburgh Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 668 ($8.39) per share, with a total value of £3,680.68 ($4,623.39). In related news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman acquired 551 shares of Edinburgh Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 668 ($8.39) per share, for a total transaction of £3,680.68 ($4,623.39). Also, insider Annabel Tagoe-Bannerman acquired 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 682 ($8.57) per share, with a total value of £4,992.24 ($6,270.87). Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

