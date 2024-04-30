Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Gap Up to $737.20

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $737.20, but opened at $775.00. Eli Lilly and Company shares last traded at $792.56, with a volume of 2,871,495 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $760.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $668.00. The company has a market capitalization of $731.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.