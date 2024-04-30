Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.40). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. On average, analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTA traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,247. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

View Our Latest Report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.