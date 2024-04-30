Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,413 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,398,000 after purchasing an additional 134,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,613,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,286,000 after buying an additional 106,353 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.15. The company had a trading volume of 474,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,852. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.