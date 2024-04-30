Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $96.34 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Ergo has a market cap of $96.34 million and $972,631.83 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002113 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,825.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.58 or 0.00711185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.62 or 0.00129249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00041754 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.85 or 0.00198683 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00055799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.28 or 0.00099104 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,944,011 coins and its circulating supply is 74,945,064 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

