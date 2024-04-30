Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eterna Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERNA. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in Eterna Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eterna Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Eterna Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of ERNA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,999. Eterna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Eterna Therapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ERNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc operates as a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.

