Evercore ISI Boosts Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $44.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ST. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Shares of NYSE ST traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.94. 4,018,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,570. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -803.44, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 253.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 57,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

