Evolus (EOLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 million. On average, analysts expect Evolus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EOLS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.69. 63,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,195. The company has a market capitalization of $677.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. Evolus has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $15.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 7,706 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $100,794.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 792,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,364,801.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 7,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $100,794.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 792,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,364,801.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 5,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $78,954.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,038 shares of company stock worth $674,232 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

