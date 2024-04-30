F5’s (FFIV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.22.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $182.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. F5 has a 12-month low of $129.93 and a 12-month high of $199.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.72.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5 will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total transaction of $89,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,964.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total transaction of $89,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,964.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,201 shares of company stock worth $1,908,065. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,435,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,872,000 after acquiring an additional 131,341 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $292,001,000 after acquiring an additional 212,784 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of F5 by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $204,986,000 after acquiring an additional 317,263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of F5 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,995 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $200,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of F5 by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 748,118 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $120,552,000 after acquiring an additional 44,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

