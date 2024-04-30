Field & Main Bank Buys 590 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 393.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Danaher by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $245.50. 952,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $259.00.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,565 shares of company stock worth $26,641,364. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Raymond James lifted their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.64.

Get Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

