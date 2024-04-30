First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Shares Sold by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF makes up about 2.1% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,105,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTXL traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.71. 18,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,929. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $58.47 and a 1 year high of $95.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.01.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.