Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.05.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,141. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,389,887 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,070,000 after purchasing an additional 201,688 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25,203 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 84,416 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 294,930 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

