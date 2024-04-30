Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 177,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SJNK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 448,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,516. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.26.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

