Head to Head Contrast: Waste Management (NYSE:WM) and Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF)

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) and Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Waste Management and Cleanaway Waste Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waste Management 11.98% 38.61% 8.34% Cleanaway Waste Management N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waste Management and Cleanaway Waste Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waste Management $20.43 billion 4.08 $2.30 billion $6.11 34.05 Cleanaway Waste Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Waste Management has higher revenue and earnings than Cleanaway Waste Management.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Waste Management and Cleanaway Waste Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waste Management 0 10 8 0 2.44 Cleanaway Waste Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waste Management currently has a consensus target price of $216.24, indicating a potential upside of 3.58%. Given Waste Management’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Waste Management is more favorable than Cleanaway Waste Management.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of Waste Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Cleanaway Waste Management shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Waste Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Waste Management beats Cleanaway Waste Management on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated 254 solid waste landfills, five secure hazardous waste landfills, 97 MRFs, and 337 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services at its MRFs, where cardboard, paper, glass, metals, plastics, construction and demolition materials, and other recycling commodities are recovered for resale or redirected for other purposes; recycling brokerage services, such as managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services related with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services comprising full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc. and changed its name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998. Waste Management, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Cleanaway Waste Management

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services. In addition, the company is involved in the ownership and management of waste transfer stations, resource recovery and recycling facilities, secure product destruction, quarantine treatment operations, and landfills; sale of recovered paper, cardboard, metals, and plastics; and collection, treatment, processing, and recycling of liquid and hazardous waste, including industrial waste, grease trap waste, oily waters, and used mineral and cooking oils in packaged and bulk forms. Further, it offers industrial solutions comprising industrial cleaning, vacuum tanker loading, site remediation, sludge management, parts washing, concrete remediation, CCTV, corrosion protection, and emergency response services. Additionally, the company refines and recycles used mineral oils to produce fuel oils and base oils; generates and sells electricity produced utilizing landfill gas; and provides health, hazardous and nonhazardous, hydrocarbons, chemical, and e-waste recycling services. Cleanaway Waste Management Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

