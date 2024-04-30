Ichor (ICHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Ichor to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Ichor has set its Q1 guidance at $(0.05)-$0.05 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at -0.050-0.050 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor Stock Down 0.7 %

ICHR stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,180. Ichor has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Ichor in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICHR

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.