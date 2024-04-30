Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Gap Down to $52.56

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.56, but opened at $50.40. Incyte shares last traded at $52.10, with a volume of 1,067,639 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on INCY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Incyte Trading Down 2.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

