Insider Buying: Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Insider Buys 11 Shares of Stock

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Hiscock acquired 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,552 ($57.18) per share, for a total transaction of £500.72 ($628.97).

Bioventix Price Performance

Shares of BVXP stock traded down GBX 150 ($1.88) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,300 ($54.01). The stock had a trading volume of 4,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618. Bioventix PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 3,402 ($42.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,100 ($64.06). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,658.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,310.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £224.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2,751.53 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Bioventix alerts:

Bioventix Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a GBX 68 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,693.25%.

Bioventix Company Profile

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.