iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Bought by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,161 shares during the period. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 1.28% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $14,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SUSL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 476,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 107,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,925,000 after purchasing an additional 90,091 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,289,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after buying an additional 49,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after buying an additional 45,375 shares in the last quarter.

SUSL traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,846. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $70.30 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

