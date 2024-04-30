Islay Capital Management LLC Buys 476 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.2% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $465.55. 293,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,662. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $444.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.82. The company has a market cap of $111.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

