Islay Capital Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,008 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 699.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,863 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 781,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 145,002 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 314,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,177. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.