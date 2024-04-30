Islay Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.01. The company had a trading volume of 256,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,692. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.22 and a 200 day moving average of $115.03. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

