Joseph P. Campanelli Purchases 15,000 Shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) Stock

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph P. Campanelli acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $218,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NBBK traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,961. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on NB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gray Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000.

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

