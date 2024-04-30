Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.16. The stock had a trading volume of 371,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,723. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

