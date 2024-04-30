Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after buying an additional 22,946 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 59,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 521,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.21. The stock had a trading volume of 886,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,368. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.57. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

