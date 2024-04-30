Key Tronic (KTCC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Key Tronic has set its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.000-0.150 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.72%.

Shares of KTCC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.37. 2,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,441. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

