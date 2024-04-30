Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 380,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,284. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.28 and a beta of 0.81. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $60,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,538 shares of company stock valued at $642,099. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

