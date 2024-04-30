Kujira (KUJI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $737,175.25

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00002816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a market capitalization of $187.62 million and $737,175.25 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kujira has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar.

About Kujira

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.network.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 1.80192446 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $738,572.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

